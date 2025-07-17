SpaceX to launch Starship for 10th time in August
SpaceX is set to launch its Starship rocket for the 10th time in early August 2025.
The main goal? Make the rocket more reusable and reliable—even after a recent test ended with an upper-stage explosion due to a nitrogen tank issue.
Elon Musk and his team aren't slowing down, using each flight to learn and improve.
SpaceX eyes Moon, Mars missions with Starship
This next launch is part of SpaceX's bigger plan: get Starship ready for future Moon missions and, eventually, trips to Mars.
Despite past setbacks—including explosions at their Texas site—the company's Super Heavy booster has started showing real progress by returning safely after flights.
With the FAA keeping an eye on things, every new test helps SpaceX get closer to making space travel more routine (and maybe even a bit cooler).