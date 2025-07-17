SpaceX to launch Starship for 10th time in August

SpaceX eyes Moon, Mars missions with Starship

This next launch is part of SpaceX's bigger plan: get Starship ready for future Moon missions and, eventually, trips to Mars.

Despite past setbacks—including explosions at their Texas site—the company's Super Heavy booster has started showing real progress by returning safely after flights.

With the FAA keeping an eye on things, every new test helps SpaceX get closer to making space travel more routine (and maybe even a bit cooler).