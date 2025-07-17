New hydrogel could boost cancer immunotherapy

The hydrogel is injected as a liquid and quickly turns solid at body temperature, forming a barrier between T cells and tumor cells. This setup lets early-stage immune cells (called Tpex) build up without burning out. Later, doctors can dissolve the gel using near-infrared light, releasing these refreshed T cells to attack the tumor more effectively.

Hydrogel method could make immunotherapy stronger

T cell exhaustion is one of the biggest hurdles in cancer treatment—when immune cells get worn out, they stop fighting as well.

In experiments, this hydrogel method wiped out half of the tumors tested and even helped create "immune memory," which could stop cancer from coming back.

It's an encouraging step toward making immunotherapy stronger for future patients.