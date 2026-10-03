ChatGPT Library launches to organize uploaded and AI made files
Technology
ChatGPT just rolled out a "ChatGPT Library" feature, giving subscribers a single spot to stash their uploaded and AI-made files.
It sorts images, docs, spreadsheets, and presentations for you: no more digging through random folders.
But heads up: this perk is only for Plus, Pro, or Business users.
Library file caps and access exclusions
The ChatGPT Library keeps things tidy with size limits (Most files must be no larger than 512MB per file, 50MB for spreadsheets, 20MB for images).
Generated images are stored separately in their own section.
For now, free users and folks in the EEA, Switzerland, or the UK can't access this feature. It's web-only and exclusive to paid plans.