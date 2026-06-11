ChatGPT logs over 17 million World Cup prompts, India ranks 6th

Lionel Messi joins OpenAI campaign

Beyond just information, Indian users are using ChatGPT for football-themed social posts, planning trips, and organizing viewing schedules.

OpenAI shared sample prompts to show off these features. Plus, Lionel Messi teamed up with OpenAI for an AI campaign.

He even created a fun image of himself with blue-and-white hair inspired by Argentina's colors, encouraging fans to try new ways to engage with the tournament using AI.