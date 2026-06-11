ChatGPT logs over 17 million World Cup prompts, India ranks 6th
Indian football fans have been turning to ChatGPT for everything World Cup: match schedules, team news, information about players, and predictions.
OpenAI reports more than 17 million World Cup prompts worldwide last week, with India ranking sixth.
The AI chatbot is helping fans stay updated and dive deeper into the tournament.
Lionel Messi joins OpenAI campaign
Beyond just information, Indian users are using ChatGPT for football-themed social posts, planning trips, and organizing viewing schedules.
OpenAI shared sample prompts to show off these features. Plus, Lionel Messi teamed up with OpenAI for an AI campaign.
He even created a fun image of himself with blue-and-white hair inspired by Argentina's colors, encouraging fans to try new ways to engage with the tournament using AI.