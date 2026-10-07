ChatGPT makes Lockdown mode available to free and business users
Technology
ChatGPT just dropped a new Lockdown mode to help keep your information safe from hackers who try sneaky prompt injection attacks.
After it first rolled out with Enterprise, Edu, Healthcare, and Teachers earlier this year, it is now also available to all other plans, including Free and Business users.
Lockdown restricts browsing to cached content
Turning on Lockdown mode shuts off things like live web browsing, image viewing, deep research tools, Agent mode, Canvas networking, and file downloads.
This means less risk from real-time threats: your chats stick to cached (pre-saved) content instead.
You can find the option under Advanced Security in your account settings.
The rollout is still happening, so if you don't see it yet, hang tight!