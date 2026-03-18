ChatGPT might soon charge users based on how they use it

Other AI companies are also exploring similar pricing models

Turley says tech is moving so fast that pricing needs to keep up—but he promises there will always be a free option for everyone.

Other AI companies are making similar moves: Microsoft has discussed charging clients on a 'per agent' basis (rather than charging per user), and Anthropic already has pay-as-you-go plans.

Basically, the whole industry is shifting toward more flexible and sustainable ways to pay for AI as it becomes part of everyday work and life.