ChatGPT might soon charge users based on how they use it
OpenAI is thinking about updating ChatGPT's subscription plans because offering unlimited access just isn't working out anymore.
Nick Turley, who heads ChatGPT, compared it to letting people use endless electricity. Eventually, it adds up.
This lines up with CEO Sam Altman's idea of treating AI more like a utility (think water or power).
Right now, there's still a free version and a Pro plan at ₹19,900 per month, which hasn't changed since late 2024.
Other AI companies are also exploring similar pricing models
Turley says tech is moving so fast that pricing needs to keep up—but he promises there will always be a free option for everyone.
Other AI companies are making similar moves: Microsoft has discussed charging clients on a 'per agent' basis (rather than charging per user), and Anthropic already has pay-as-you-go plans.
Basically, the whole industry is shifting toward more flexible and sustainable ways to pay for AI as it becomes part of everyday work and life.