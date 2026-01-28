ChatGPT mistakes deadly poison hemlock for carrot, nearly endangering YouTuber

Why does this matter?

This isn't just a tech fail—it's a real-life reminder that even smart AI can make risky mistakes.

Poison hemlock is so toxic there's no antidote; eating it can cause vomiting, paralysis, or worse.

After ChatGPT's error, Google Lens quickly flagged the plant as poison hemlock—and when Kristi double-checked with ChatGPT in a new session, it finally agreed.

The whole thing highlights why you shouldn't blindly trust AI for stuff like plant IDs—especially when your health is on the line.