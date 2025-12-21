ChatGPT now lets you tweak its vibe for more personal chats

Easy controls put you in charge of ChatGPT's style

With the new My ChatGPT menu, you can quickly set things like warmth, enthusiasm, headers, lists, and emoji use to More, Less, or Default.

You still get classic tones like Professional or Quirky too—and you can mix and match settings for different vibes.

It's a simple way to make ChatGPT sound just right whether you're getting advice or just having fun.