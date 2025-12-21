Next Article
ChatGPT now lets you tweak its vibe for more personal chats
Technology
OpenAI just dropped new features for ChatGPT that let you adjust how the AI talks—think more warmth, extra enthusiasm, or even more (or fewer) emojis.
These updates are all about making your conversations feel a bit more "you," after lots of users asked for a friendlier, tailored experience.
Easy controls put you in charge of ChatGPT's style
With the new My ChatGPT menu, you can quickly set things like warmth, enthusiasm, headers, lists, and emoji use to More, Less, or Default.
You still get classic tones like Professional or Quirky too—and you can mix and match settings for different vibes.
It's a simple way to make ChatGPT sound just right whether you're getting advice or just having fun.