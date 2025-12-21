Next Article
NASA's Artemis II crew nails big Moon mission rehearsal
NASA's Artemis II astronauts just wrapped up a major practice run at Kennedy Space Center, getting ready for their upcoming trip around the Moon.
The crew—Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen—will be the first to ride the Orion spacecraft and SLS rocket together on this historic journey.
What went down and what's next
The team suited up and rehearsed everything from boarding to exiting Orion, while mission control ran through a full countdown.
Meanwhile, engineers are busy making final tweaks to the spacecraft and rocket.
Artemis II is a big step in NASA's plan to explore the Moon and develop technology that could support future missions to Mars.