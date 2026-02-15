ChatGPT now shows ads on free and Go plans

Ads pop up at the bottom of answers and are tailored to what you're chatting about—like seeing a grocery delivery ad if you're asking for recipes. They're clearly marked and kept separate from your actual conversation.

More about the ad experience

OpenAI says your personal chats aren't shared with advertisers—only general stats get passed along.

If you're under 18 or talking about sensitive topics like health or politics, no ads will appear.

You can dismiss ads, give feedback, clear your history, or choose an ad-free option that imposes reduced message limits and restricted features; if you hit those rate limits, you'll be prompted to upgrade to a paid subscription or return to the ad-supported experience for more access.