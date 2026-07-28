ChatGPT outage disrupts chatbot, image generation across US and India
Technology
ChatGPT had its second outage in just two days, leaving users in the US and India unable to access the chatbot or generate AI images on July 28.
OpenAI quickly addressed the issue on X, saying, "We know that a lot of you are having issues generating images in ChatGPT, and we're working fast to fix it. Sorry about that."
OpenAI status confirms image generation outage
Downdetector saw a big spike in outage reports during both incidents. OpenAI's status page confirmed image generation was down and users were seeing more errors than usual.
This follows a similar glitch on July 25, when thousands reported problems across the US India, and the UK some faced blank screens or got logged out until fixes rolled out.