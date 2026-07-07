ChatGPT outage disrupts Code Interpreter, Custom GPTs, workspace analytics, enterprise tools
Technology
On July 7, 2026, ChatGPT had a rough morning: OpenAI's chatbot went down and took out some big features with it.
Coding help (Codex), Custom GPTs search, workspace analytics, and tools for enterprise users all stopped working for a while.
Users quickly flooded Downdetector with complaints before OpenAI confirmed the issue.
Basic ChatGPT restored, enterprise tools glitchy
The outage also messed with user invites in secure FedRAMP environments and made it tough to download compliance logs.
While basic ChatGPT is back up now, some enterprise tools are still glitchy.
OpenAI says its engineers are on it and promises more updates as they work things out.