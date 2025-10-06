ChatGPT outage in India leaves users without access
On Monday, October 6, 2025, ChatGPT had a sudden outage in India that left users unable to access the service for a brief period.
Both web and mobile apps stopped responding or flashed error messages like "Something went wrong while generating the response."
The outage was resolved and most users were back online soon after.
Major cities affected
The disruption hit big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Over 700 people reported issues on Downdetector.
For students and professionals who rely on ChatGPT to get things done—especially during a busy workday—the timing couldn't have been worse.
OpenAI silent on outage
Even as complaints rolled in and social media buzzed about the outage, OpenAI didn't post any updates or explanations.
Their status page stayed blank throughout.
Why it matters
This blip shows just how much we depend on AI tools now—even a short downtime can mess with productivity.
It's a reminder that companies need stronger systems and better communication when things go wrong since so many people count on these services every day.