Musk launches Grok Imagine v0.9 to rival OpenAI's Sora 2
What's the story
Elon Musk has unveiled a major upgrade to his AI video generation platform, Grok Imagine. The new version, dubbed v0.9, promises faster and more realistic results than ever before. The launch comes just days after OpenAI released Sora 2, sparking a fresh wave of competition in the AI video creation space.
Enhanced features
Instant text, image, and video generation
Musk took to X to highlight the new capabilities of Grok Imagine v0.9. The latest update, he said, enables instant text, image, and video generation. "Fastest text generation - Grok 4 Fast. Fastest video generation - Grok Imagine Video gen under 15 seconds," Musk wrote in a post shared by popular account X Freeze. He also encouraged users to try out Grok's voice-first interface for an even smoother experience on the app.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Musk's post
Grok Imagine upgraded to V0.9 https://t.co/wsTOAxMD2I— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2025
User experience
Grok Imagine now has a voice-first interface
The voice-first interface of Grok Imagine v0.9 is designed to make the app experience quicker and more user-friendly. By enabling "Open App in Voice Mode" through settings, users can enter the app and start talking immediately, without having to type anything at all. This new feature is part of Musk's efforts to improve user interaction with his AI platforms.