Musk launches Grok Imagine v0.9 to rival OpenAI's Sora 2

Musk took to X to highlight the new capabilities of Grok Imagine v0.9. The latest update, he said, enables instant text, image, and video generation. "Fastest text generation - Grok 4 Fast. Fastest video generation - Grok Imagine Video gen under 15 seconds," Musk wrote in a post shared by popular account X Freeze. He also encouraged users to try out Grok's voice-first interface for an even smoother experience on the app.

User experience

Grok Imagine now has a voice-first interface

The voice-first interface of Grok Imagine v0.9 is designed to make the app experience quicker and more user-friendly. By enabling "Open App in Voice Mode" through settings, users can enter the app and start talking immediately, without having to type anything at all. This new feature is part of Musk's efforts to improve user interaction with his AI platforms.