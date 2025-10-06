Tonight's Harvest Moon will be the biggest supermoon of 2025

When and how to see it

The show starts when the supermoon rises at 6:55pm ET tonight and sets at 8:05am ET tomorrow. For peak brightness, aim for around 11:48pm ET.

Experts say you'll get the coolest effect—called the "moon illusion"—right after moonrise or just before moonset.

Grab a spot in an open field or park for clear views, and if you're snapping pics, try adding trees or buildings in your shot for some epic scale!