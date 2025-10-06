Next Article
Tonight's Harvest Moon will be the biggest supermoon of 2025
Technology
Heads up, sky-watchers—the first supermoon of 2025 is happening tonight, October 6!
This Harvest Moon will look up to 30% brighter and 14% bigger than your usual full moon, thanks to its close pass by Earth.
It also lines up with the autumn equinox and the Draconid meteor shower (though the moon's glow might outshine most meteors).
When and how to see it
The show starts when the supermoon rises at 6:55pm ET tonight and sets at 8:05am ET tomorrow. For peak brightness, aim for around 11:48pm ET.
Experts say you'll get the coolest effect—called the "moon illusion"—right after moonrise or just before moonset.
Grab a spot in an open field or park for clear views, and if you're snapping pics, try adding trees or buildings in your shot for some epic scale!