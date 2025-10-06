Next-gen iPad Pro spotted with M5 chip, 12GB RAM

The next-generation iPad Pro is expected to come with two major upgrades: Apple 's M5 chip and a minimum of 12GB RAM. The speculation was fueled by unboxing videos shared by Russian YouTube channels Wylsacom and Romancev768. These channels had previously leaked the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip before its official announcement last year.

Performance upgrade M5 chip to offer up to 36% improved graphics performance The unboxing videos revealed that the new iPad Pro models will be powered by the M5 chip. According to Geekbench 6 benchmark results, the M5 chip delivers up to 12% better multi-core CPU performance and up to 36% improved graphics performance over its predecessor, the M4 chip. The benchmark also showed that a 256GB storage version of iPad Pro will come with a minimum of 12GB RAM.

Design update 'iPad Pro' inscription on the back removed The last major design update for the iPad Pro came in the form of an OLED display and a thinner profile. However, no major design changes are expected this year. The unboxing videos also showed that the "iPad Pro" inscription on the back of the device has been removed for next-gen models.