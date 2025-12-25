ChatGPT may soon show ads. Here's where they could appear

OpenAI , the company behind ChatGPT, is reportedly considering introducing ads into its AI chatbot. The Information reports that the company has started internal discussions about different ad formats and potential partnerships. While nothing is finalized yet, these talks indicate a major shift in OpenAI's strategy. Advertising is no longer just a distant thought but is being seen as a viable revenue stream alongside subscriptions and enterprise contracts.

Ad placement Potential integration of ads into ChatGPT's responses The most intriguing aspect of these early discussions is the potential placement of ads. Instead of traditional banners or pop-ups, they could be integrated into ChatGPT's responses or placed next to them. This would give brands an opportunity to reach users at a time when they're looking for answers, recommendations, or explanations—something advertisers highly value.

Market competition OpenAI's ad strategy could challenge digital advertising giants If implemented, this strategy would put OpenAI in direct competition with digital advertising giants like Google and Meta. Unlike search engines or social feeds, AI chatbots provide real-time personalized contextual answers. Ads placed in this context could be more relevant but also raise concerns over trust and neutrality.

User experience OpenAI is cautious about user experience amid ad discussions OpenAI is said to be aware of the risks involved and is proceeding with caution, keeping user experience in mind. Any ad formats that are eventually introduced are expected to be tightly controlled and clearly labeled. The goal would probably be to present ads as helpful suggestions that fit naturally into the conversation, rather than aggressive promotions.