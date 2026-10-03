ChatGPT rolls out lockdown mode to protect user data
ChatGPT's new Lockdown mode is designed to keep your data safer and guard against prompt injection attacks.
What's cool is that it's not just for big companies anymore: it's rolling out to all other plans, including Free, Go, Plus, Pro, and Business, and is in the process of rolling out, so it may not yet be accessible to all accounts.
Lockdown cuts off live web connections
When you turn on Lockdown mode, ChatGPT blocks live web browsing, real-time web images, deep research tools, Agent mode, and file downloads, basically cutting off risky internet connections. It sticks to cached info instead.
You can still upload and create images though.
To try it out, head over to your ChatGPT Security settings (but heads up: some accounts might not see it right away as the rollout is still in progress).