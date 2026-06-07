ChatGPT can lead you to scam websites, warns new research

Prevention tips

How to spot a cloned site?

To avoid falling victim to these scams, consumers are advised to look out for cloned sites by checking their address. Legitimate sites often use .com or other country-specific domains, while fraudulent ones may have extra words in the title such as "official" or "deals." They also often only take payment via bank transfer and offer huge discounts on items. If you find that you have handed over your financial details, report it to your bank immediately.