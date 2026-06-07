ChatGPT can lead you to scam websites, warns new research
What's the story
Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT are becoming increasingly popular for online shopping. However, a recent investigation by Ask Silver has revealed that these platforms can also be exploited by scammers. The study found cloned websites appearing in ChatGPT's search results, tricking unsuspecting consumers into making purchases from fraudulent retailers. This highlights the need for caution when using AI for online shopping recommendations.
Scam tactics
Scammers are leveraging AI's influence on consumer behavior
Scammers are said to be taking advantage of AI's influence on consumer behavior. They create fake websites that look like legitimate retailers, tricking people into thinking they're shopping from trusted brands. This is especially effective when a brand goes out of business or is absorbed by another company, leaving no official website for potential customers to visit.
AI manipulation
Ask Silver's findings
Anna Jones from Ask Silver suggested that the large language model (LLM) powering ChatGPT may have been "poisoned." This means that bad content has been injected into the information an AI learns from, such as through cloned webpages set up by fraudsters. Louise Baxter, head of scams at National Trading Standards, has warned consumers against assuming a website is genuine just because it is recommended by an AI tool.
Research findings
2 fraudulent sites were included in the results
Ask Silver's research found that when ChatGPT was asked a general question about popular Russell & Bromley purses and bags, it provided details and prices of different bags. However, two fraudulent Russell & Bromley sites were also included in the sources for this answer. These sites looked credible and offered huge "discounts" on bags, which is a common tactic used by scammers to lure unsuspecting consumers.
Prevention tips
How to spot a cloned site?
To avoid falling victim to these scams, consumers are advised to look out for cloned sites by checking their address. Legitimate sites often use .com or other country-specific domains, while fraudulent ones may have extra words in the title such as "official" or "deals." They also often only take payment via bank transfer and offer huge discounts on items. If you find that you have handed over your financial details, report it to your bank immediately.
Scenario
Fraudulent websites have been removed
The retailer that bought Russell & Bromley in January said it was "aware of the situation" and had been working to have the sites shut down. A spokesperson for OpenAI confirmed they had removed the fraudulent websites from its search index and users can report sites violating its policies through a dedicated form, The Guardian reports.