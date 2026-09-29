ChatGPT Space lets teams work alongside AI agents
What's the story
OpenAI has unveiled a new feature called ChatGPT Space, aimed at enhancing collaboration among teams. The innovative tool was unveiled at the company's recent Dev Day event. With this feature, coworkers will be able to set up ChatGPT Spaces, where they, ChatGPT and their personal AI agents (dots) can tap into shared information. This way, all files uploaded by team members or generated using ChatGPT can be organized in one place for easy access.
Platform availability
Meeting plugin introduced for taking notes, generating summaries
The new feature will be available to users on OpenAI's Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans. It will first launch on the ChatGPT desktop app and web version before making its way to mobile devices.
The company also announced a meeting plugin that can take notes and generate summaries (including action items) for meetings. This tool will delete the captured audio after generating notes.
Data security
Private Intelligence System launched to protect sensitive data
To address concerns about sensitive information being used for training purposes, OpenAI has introduced its Private Intelligence system.
The company claims this system "helps businesses use frontier AI with greater confidence that their data is protected."
This move is part of the company's efforts to ensure user privacy and data security while using its advanced AI tools.
Integration plans
ChatGPT to be integrated into Slack, Microsoft Teams
OpenAI also announced plans to integrate ChatGPT into Slack and Microsoft Teams for Business and Enterprise plan users.
The integration will allow users to mention @ChatGPT in channels, DMs, and threads to generate slides based on conversations.
With admin or user permission, the chatbot can connect with tools linked to these platforms.
New features
Pages and Slides coming soon
Along with ChatGPT Spaces, OpenAI also unveiled a new feature called Pages. This document type lets users generate text, charts, images, and visualizations before sharing them with colleagues for feedback.
The company also plans to launch collaborative slides (exportable to PowerPoint and Google Slides) in the coming weeks.
These features are part of OpenAI's efforts to make its tools more user-friendly and collaborative for teams.