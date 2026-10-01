ChatGPT space pages outage blocked creation and interactions, OpenAI confirmed
Technology
On September 30, 2026, ChatGPT users ran into trouble with the Space Pages feature. It just wasn't letting people create or interact with Pages.
OpenAI spotted the issue early and let everyone know they were on it, confirming by 7:50am that Page tools and live sessions were affected.
OpenAI restores services by 4:04pm.
OpenAI rolled out a fix and started bringing things back online by late morning.
By 4:04pm all services were working again, though the team kept a close eye on everything just in case.
Their final update at 8:30pm reassured users that things had stayed stable.