ChatGPT suggestion leads to HSP diagnosis for Cardiff's Phoebe Tesoriere
After years of doctors mislabeling her seizures and balance issues as anxiety or epilepsy, 23-year-old Phoebe Tesoriere from Cardiff turned to ChatGPT for answers.
The artificial intelligence suggested she might have hereditary spastic paraplegia (HSP), a genetic disorder that causes muscle stiffness and weakness in the legs.
Genetic testing confirmed it, finally giving Phoebe clarity after a lifetime of uncertainty.
NHS board apologized to Phoebe Tesoriere
Phoebe's health struggles started early with a limp and only got worse, especially after a serious fall in 2025, her condition worsened.
She now uses a wheelchair and had to leave teaching, but she is pushing forward by studying psychology for her master's degree.
The local NHS board apologized for her experience while in care.