ChatGPT talks with shooter before mass killing raise concerns
Technology
A tragic mass shooting in British Columbia this February left eight people dead and 25 injured.
Before the attack, the shooter, Jesse Van Rootselaar, had unsettling conversations with ChatGPT about gun violence.
OpenAI staff suggested telling law enforcement, but the company decided not to report it at that time.
OpenAI banned Van Rootselaar's account
OpenAI banned Van Rootselaar's account and helped Canadian police investigate.
The incident really highlights how tough it is for tech companies to spot real threats while still respecting user privacy.
It's a reminder that finding the right balance between safety and privacy in AI isn't easy—and there's still a lot to figure out.