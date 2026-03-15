ChatGPT use linked to cognitive decline in study

People who used ChatGPT reported lower mental workload and showed weaker brain connectivity compared with those writing solo. Even more striking, 83% couldn't recall key points of their essays later. This "cognitive offloading" means you let tech do the thinking, so your own skills get rusty.

Balance is key

The researchers warn this habit can lead to cognitive decline, associated with reduced problem-solving performance and other signs of diminished cognitive engagement.

Gerlich's study found that young people who used AI a lot scored lower on critical-thinking tests in a March 2026 survey.

The takeaway? Using AI is fine, but don't let it replace your own smarts. Balance is key.