How this woman won a $150,000 lottery using ChatGPT
What's the story
Carrie Edwards, a Virginia resident, recently won a whopping $150,000 in the Powerball lottery. The twist? She used OpenAI's ChatGPT to pick her winning numbers. The AI-generated combination matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball. This initial win of $50,000 was tripled to $150,000 with Edwards's choice of the $1 Power Play feature.
Reaction
From disbelief to jackpot: Edwards's winning moment
Edwards was initially skeptical when she received a notification to claim her prize. "I thought, 'I know I didn't win,'" she said. But soon enough, the numbers from ChatGPT confirmed her six-figure jackpot victory. Instead of spending it on herself, Edwards decided to donate the entire amount to charity, a move that surprised many and highlighted her generosity.
Philanthropy
Three charitable causes supported by Edwards
Edwards has donated the lottery winnings to three charitable causes. The first is the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD), which funds research into a condition that claimed her husband's life last year. The second is Shalom Farms, a nonprofit organization working to combat food insecurity through sustainable farming practices. Finally, she also donated to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, which offers financial assistance to service members and their families in need.