How this woman won a $150,000 lottery using ChatGPT

Edwards was initially skeptical when she received a notification to claim her prize. "I thought, 'I know I didn't win,'" she said. But soon enough, the numbers from ChatGPT confirmed her six-figure jackpot victory. Instead of spending it on herself, Edwards decided to donate the entire amount to charity, a move that surprised many and highlighted her generosity.

Philanthropy

Three charitable causes supported by Edwards

Edwards has donated the lottery winnings to three charitable causes. The first is the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD), which funds research into a condition that claimed her husband's life last year. The second is Shalom Farms, a nonprofit organization working to combat food insecurity through sustainable farming practices. Finally, she also donated to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, which offers financial assistance to service members and their families in need.