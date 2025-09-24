How SIM farm found near UN headquarters threatens telecom networks

The US Secret Service has uncovered a major network of "SIM farms" in New York City, just as world leaders are meeting at the United Nations . The network was discovered by agents who found multiple locations filled with servers and stacked SIM cards. Over 100,000 of these cards were already active. The investigation is ongoing but the agency said forensic analysts believe the system could have been used to send encrypted messages to organized crime groups, cartels, and terrorist organizations.

Technology misuse What are SIM farms? SIM farms are devices that can hold multiple SIM cards from various mobile operators. They use VoIP technology to send and receive bulk messages or calls. While originally intended for legitimate uses like cheap international calling, the technology has been widely abused for organized fraud targeting large audiences, including phishing texts and scam calls.

Network threat Potential for large-scale disruption or surveillance The discovery of this SIM farm network near the UN building has raised alarms over its potential impact. Anthony J Ferrante, global head of cybersecurity practice at FTI, an international consulting firm, said such a sophisticated and established SIM farm could be used to overwhelm the cellular networks with millions of calls in just a few minutes. He also suggested that it could even be used for surveillance operations given its proximity to the UN headquarters.