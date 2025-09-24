Why China is cracking down on online content promoting 'pessimism'

China 's internet regulators have launched a new campaign against "pessimism" on social media , live-streaming, and short-video platforms. The move is likely aimed at addressing negative sentiments that could be harming consumer confidence in the country, as suggested by expert commentary. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced the two-month-long nationwide crackdown on Monday.

Targeted content What is the campaign about? The CAC's campaign is aimed at content that "maliciously misinterprets social phenomena, selectively exaggerates negative cases, and uses them as an opportunity to promote nihilistic or otherwise negative worldviews." It also includes posts that "excessively self-deprecate or amplify feelings of despair and negativity, prompting others to follow suit." The move comes amid years of economic downturn in China due to a property crisis.

Economic impact Campaign comes amid economic downturn The property crisis has hurt consumer confidence, reduced consumption, and raised unemployment rates in China. This is especially true for the youth, who have been adopting lifestyles like "lying flat." The term refers to a simple, stress-free life that became popular on Chinese social media in 2021. The latest campaign comes after several bloggers documenting their "lying flat" lifestyle reported having their videos removed and accounts suspended.

Platform penalties Penalizing internet platforms for not moderating content The CAC has also penalized internet platforms for not moderating content on their sites. This month, social media platforms Weibo, TikTok-like Kuaishou, and Xiaohongshu were all punished for allowing "harmful" information like "hyping around celebrities' personal updates and trivial matters" to trend. The latest crackdown by the regulator also targets content inciting extreme confrontation between groups or spreading fear and anxiety.