ChatGPT uses less than a teaspoon of water per query Technology Feb 24, 2026

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called out claims that ChatGPT uses 17 gallons of water per query, saying they're "completely untrue" and "totally insane."

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit in February 2026, he dismissed the gallon-per-query claims; he has previously said each ChatGPT query actually uses less than one-15th of a teaspoon of water.