ChatGPT was the 2nd-most downloaded app in 2025
Technology
ChatGPT shot up to become the world's second most downloaded app in 2025, just behind TikTok, according to Sensor Tower.
Its downloads jumped by 148%, showing how quickly people are turning to AI-powered tools.
AI apps saw a massive 426% spike in usage
AI apps overall saw a massive 426% spike in usage, with ChatGPT leading the trend.
For the first time ever, non-gaming apps made more money than gaming ones in 2025—helped by ChatGPT's own in-app revenue soaring by 254%.
It's clear users are now more willing to pay for smart AI features than ever before.