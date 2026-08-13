ChatGPT web browser and Codex disrupted for users August 13
Technology
ChatGPT and its related tools, including the web browser and Codex coding feature, faced disruptions for a section of users on Thursday, August 13, 2026.
Downdetector showed complaints jumping from just two to 92 around 11:59am so things escalated pretty quickly after a calm start.
OpenAI status page lists recent outages
Most of the issues (63%) were with ChatGPT itself, while the web browser and Codex saw fewer but still notable problems.
This isn't the first outage lately: OpenAI's status page has tracked several disruptions in July and August.
If you're stuck, try refreshing your browser, clearing cache, or switching between app and web versions.
OpenAI usually posts updates once an issue is confirmed.