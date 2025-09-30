ChatGPT will soon let you shop from Shopify merchants Technology Sep 30, 2025

OpenAI just rolled out Instant Checkout for ChatGPT, letting US users buy from Etsy sellers right in the chat.

Soon, you'll be able to shop from over a million Shopify merchants like Glossier and SKIMS without ever leaving the conversation.

You can browse, get AI recommendations, and pay with Apple Pay, Google Pay, Stripe, or credit cards—all in one spot.