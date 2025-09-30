ChatGPT will soon let you shop from Shopify merchants
OpenAI just rolled out Instant Checkout for ChatGPT, letting US users buy from Etsy sellers right in the chat.
Soon, you'll be able to shop from over a million Shopify merchants like Glossier and SKIMS without ever leaving the conversation.
You can browse, get AI recommendations, and pay with Apple Pay, Google Pay, Stripe, or credit cards—all in one spot.
Instant checkout runs on Agentic Commerce Protocol
The feature runs on the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), an open-source system from OpenAI that powers Instant Checkout, which is built with Stripe.
By making ACP open source, OpenAI hopes more shops and developers will jump on board.
Competing with Google and Amazon
With Instant Checkout, OpenAI is taking on big names like Google and Amazon in online shopping.
They're promising real product rankings (not paid ads) and only a small fee for sellers per sale.
Google's already responded by launching its own open protocol—so expect more competition (and maybe better shopping experiences) ahead.