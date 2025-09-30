OpenAI's new ChatGPT parental controls come after teen suicide tragedy Technology Sep 30, 2025

OpenAI just launched new parental controls for ChatGPT, letting parents link their accounts with their teens' for extra oversight.

This update follows a lawsuit after a 16-year-old's tragic suicide was reportedly linked to advice from the chatbot allegedly coached him with detailed suicide instructions.

The goal is to make ChatGPT safer and give parents more say in how their teens use AI.