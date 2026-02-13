ChatGPT's GPT-4o officially retired after brief comeback

OpenAI has officially said goodbye to its older ChatGPT models, including GPT-4o, after a vast majority of users shifted to the newer GPT-5.2. As of February 13, 2026, only about 0.1% of users were still choosing GPT-4o daily, and usage had largely shifted to the latest version, making the old ones pretty much history.

GPT-4o's warm vibe inspired OpenAI to add customizable tones The retirement wasn't random—users actually brought back GPT-4o for a while because they liked its warmer vibe.

That feedback inspired OpenAI to build customizable tones and more creative options into GPT-5.2, aiming for a friendlier experience.

What's changing for users Newer default models will be used, and usage has largely shifted to GPT-5.2.

If you're on Business, Enterprise, or Edu plans and love your Custom GPTs, you may still have access to GPT-4o in some contexts for the time being.

The way these models work through the OpenAI API isn't changing.