ChatGPT's user base in India is growing rapidly
Technology
ChatGPT is buzzing in India, especially among the 18-24 crowd—they send nearly half of all messages here.
In fact, users under 30 accounted for about 80% of messages.
Users under 30 account for most messages
Indians use ChatGPT for coding and learning tasks way more than most countries—technical questions are almost four times the global average, coding use is roughly three times, and learning questions about twice the global average.
Work-related chats make up 35% of usage here, beating the worldwide norm.
India is right behind the US in weekly users
With over 100 million weekly users, India is right behind the US in ChatGPT fans.
OpenAI is teaming up with companies like Tata Group, providing ChatGPT Edu licenses to students, and plans to open offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru later in the year.