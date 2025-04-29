How to check transaction history on PhonePe app for Android
What's the story
PhonePe is one of the most popular digital payment platforms in India, enabling users to make seamless transactions.
Now, if you're using the PhonePe app on an Android device, checking transaction history is a pretty simple task.
This feature helps you keep a tab on your spending and manage your finances properly.
Here's how you can access this information for budgeting purposes.
Open App
Accessing the PhonePe app
To start checking your transaction history, first, launch the PhonePe app on your Android device.
Make sure you are logged into your account with the correct credentials.
If you haven't set up an account yet, you'll have to register with your mobile number and go through the necessary verification steps.
Find transactions
Navigating to transaction history
Once you're in the app, find the "History" or "Transactions" tab on the main screen or under a menu option.
This is where you'd be able to see all the past transactions done through your account.
It would give you a complete list of payments sent and received, along with information like date and amount.
Filter options
Filtering transactions by date or type
PhonePe also offers filtering options to sort your transaction history by date range or type of transaction.
This feature makes it easier to find specific entries without scrolling through an extensive list.
Use these filters if you need detailed insights into particular periods or categories of spending.
Details view
Viewing detailed transaction information
For every transaction in your history, there has been an option to see more detailed information.
By tapping on a particular entry, you can see additional details like recipient name, payment method used, and any reference number associated with that payment.
This can come in handy for verifying payments or resolving disputes, if any.