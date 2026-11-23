Meet Chen Yixin, man spearheading China's AI war against US
What's the story
Chen Yixin, a close confidant of Chinese President Xi Jinping, is leading an extensive intelligence-gathering operation to bolster China's tech industry. The Wall Street Journal and the New York Times have reported that China's intelligence agency has been focusing on acquiring advanced semiconductor chips and information about the global chip industry. The operation has been active for at least two years, aimed at circumventing Western export restrictions.
Career trajectory
A look at his profile
Yixin was appointed the head of the Ministry of State Security by Xi in 2022.
The two are said to have first met years ago when Xi became Zhejiang party chief in 2002 and Chen was deputy director at the general office of its party committee.
He has held several key positions since, including a role in a powerful Communist Party panel tasked with economic and political reforms.
Management
Chen's cyberattacks on the US
In 2023, Chen was appointed party boss of Wuhan, the central Chinese city where COVID-19 later emerged.
He became a tech-savvy official there, using digital technologies to improve governance.
His tenure as head of the Ministry of State Security has seen authorities conduct raids and probes against US firms.
In 2024, he was reportedly behind massive cyberattacks on the US including one codenamed Salt Typhoon that targeted critical telecoms infrastructure to harvest private data on influential Americans.
AI threat
AI threat to China
As head of the Ministry of State Security, Chen has been working for over two years to acquire Western chips.
In September, he called AI a growing threat to China.
He said advancements in machine learning are "directly threatening our political security, system security and ideological security."
To combat this, the Ministry of State Security (MSS) formed a working group led by Chen himself.
Strategic operations
MSS working with Chinese companies to acquire and smuggle chips
The MSS has been working with Chinese companies to acquire and smuggle advanced chips into China while gathering intelligence on the semiconductor industry and its supply chains.
Alex Joske, managing director of security practice at Garnaut Global, a consultancy firm studying the Chinese security apparatus, said, "MSS is very comfortable using business covers."
Megaspeed, the company linked to Alice Huang, is also seen as a potential intelligence-gathering vehicle.
Information warfare
China's information-gathering campaign
China has mobilized government agencies, private companies, and its citizens for an information-gathering campaign of unprecedented scale.
It aims to acquire technological know-how to develop China's economy and modernize its military.
The effort includes honey-traps, large-scale hacking, investment in strategic businesses, and funding sensitive academic research.
A European intelligence agency estimates that China has around 600,000 people working on intelligence and security matters, far more than US or European agencies can muster.