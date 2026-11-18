This improved Agnilet engine is crucial for Agnikul's future launches. The latest trial showed it can handle different power levels and even created cool Mach diamonds (those shockwave patterns in the exhaust).

With this upgrade, Agnikul is moving from older tech to a pump-fed system, paving the way for reusable rockets.

Plus, with fresh backing from the Indian government (₹200 crore for R and D), it could reduce the cost of future launches.