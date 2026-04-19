Chennai launches iLive Connect to monitor heart and blood pressure
Technology
Chennai has rolled out iLive Connect, a smart health platform that lets doctors keep an eye on your heart and blood pressure 24/7, no hospital stay needed.
You simply wear a wireless patch and wristband, and if anything unusual pops up in your readings, the monitoring doctors can alert you and your family right away so they can reach out.
iLive Connect could reduce heart deaths
With India seeing about 8,000 heart-related deaths daily, iLive Connect hopes to make a real difference, especially for people just out of the hospital.
co-founder Dr. Viveka Kumar says the tech could help folks manage chronic conditions from home and give older adults more independence, all while catching problems early.