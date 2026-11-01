Chennai opens Ayur AI center blending Ayurveda and smart diagnostics
Technology
Chennai just got a new diabetes care center that mixes Ayurveda, smart diagnostics, and artificial intelligence.
Opened on October 31, 2026 at the Dr. RK Diabetic Foot and Podiatry Institute, the Ayur AI Integrative Diabetes Centre is all about giving people with diabetes more personalized treatment options.
Study shows 50% improvement managing diabetes
Here's what stands out: the center tailors diet plans based on each person's body type and metabolism, using both traditional methods and an AI kiosk for AI-based health assessments.
A clinical study involving about 100 patients showed a 50% improvement in managing diabetes and fewer blood sugar spikes.
Ayur AI founder Bala Pesala said the holistic intervention aims at achieving diabetes remission.