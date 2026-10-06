Chennai startup GoSense.ai launches AI platform securing mobile finance apps
Technology
Chennai startup GoSense.ai just launched an AI-powered platform to keep your mobile banking and finance apps safer.
It works in real time, protecting your device, sessions, and transactions from hacks like app tampering or sketchy device changes, all thanks to its Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) technology.
GoSense.ai helps banks spot threats instantly
Whether you use mobile banking, digital lending apps, UPI, or insurance platforms, this security tool has you covered.
Muthukumar, Co-Founder and CEO, GoSense.ai, said, "The security perimeter for banks and fintechs is moving to the application, device and transaction itself."
Basically, GoSense.ai helps banks spot threats instantly, so you can use your money apps with a little more peace of mind.