Chennai student Kapil Bhaskar created Neeyosi.com for Tamil Nadu voters

Neeyosi.com logs 25,000 users

Neeyosi.com has already seen over 25,000 users in just two days. You can search by constituency and get all the details you need: no sign-up required.

As Kapil puts it, "NeeYosi (translates to "You Think") is the easiest way to get to know your candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. Pick your constituency and see your candidates' details. Let's bring in a brighter tomorrow," aiming to help everyone vote with confidence.