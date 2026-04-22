Chennai student Kapil Bhaskar created Neeyosi.com for Tamil Nadu voters
As polling day arrives in Tamil Nadu, Neeyosi.com is helping voters quickly learn about their candidates.
Created by Chennai student Kapil Bhaskar, this free site uses AI and data from the Election Commission and MyNeta.info to show each candidate's background, including criminal records and assets, making it easy to compare who's running in your area.
Neeyosi.com logs 25,000 users
Neeyosi.com has already seen over 25,000 users in just two days. You can search by constituency and get all the details you need: no sign-up required.
As Kapil puts it, "NeeYosi (translates to "You Think") is the easiest way to get to know your candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. Pick your constituency and see your candidates' details. Let's bring in a brighter tomorrow," aiming to help everyone vote with confidence.