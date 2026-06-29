Chennai's Mindgrove Technologies signs with Prama India for Vision SoC
Chennai startup Mindgrove Technologies just signed a deal with Prama India to roll out its new Vision SoC chip, designed for smarter CCTV and security systems.
This is Mindgrove's first commercial deployment, and it will be sending trial batches to help Prama plan for bigger production based on demand.
Vision SoC rollout may face delays
The Vision SoC is Mindgrove's second custom chip: think high-resolution image support, built-in image processor, video codec, and a speedy 1,000 MHz target.
While full rollout is expected by Q2 or Q3 2027 (prototyping wraps up in late 2026), supply chain hiccups and memory shortages (thanks to AI demand) may cause delays.
To keep things moving, Mindgrove is exploring new memory technology for better efficiency in IoT devices, backed by government funding under the Design Linked Incentive Scheme.