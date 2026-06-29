Chennai's Mindgrove Technologies signs with Prama India for Vision SoC

Vision SoC rollout may face delays

The Vision SoC is Mindgrove's second custom chip: think high-resolution image support, built-in image processor, video codec, and a speedy 1,000 MHz target.

While full rollout is expected by Q2 or Q3 2027 (prototyping wraps up in late 2026), supply chain hiccups and memory shortages (thanks to AI demand) may cause delays.

To keep things moving, Mindgrove is exploring new memory technology for better efficiency in IoT devices, backed by government funding under the Design Linked Incentive Scheme.