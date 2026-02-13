Cheops satellite spots planets that support inside-out model of formation

Planet e actually formed in a gas-poor zone

The outermost planet, found by Cheops, is a rocky super-Earth that appears to lack a substantial gaseous envelope—something scientists hadn't seen before.

Simulations ruled out other reasons for this, so it looks like planet e actually formed in a gas-poor zone.

As lead researcher Thomas Wilson put it, "It seems that we have found first evidence for a planet which formed in what we call a gas-depleted environment."