Chief Justice Surya Kant unveils 2 digital tools for courts

Portal consolidates court cases chatbot guides

"One Case One Data" brings together case data from high courts, district courts, and taluka courts into one easy-to-track system. This should make following cases simpler and boost transparency.

Meanwhile, Su Sahay, built with help from NIC and the Supreme Court Registry, is an AI chatbot designed to guide people through Supreme Court services without all the confusion.

The CJI believes these moves will help everyone involved get things done faster and more efficiently.