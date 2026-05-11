Chief Justice Surya Kant unveils 2 digital tools for courts
Technology
Big update for the Indian courts: Chief Justice Surya Kant just rolled out two digital tools: "One Case One Data" and an AI chatbot called Su Sahay.
The goal? To make the justice system smoother and court services way more accessible, especially online.
Portal consolidates court cases chatbot guides
"One Case One Data" brings together case data from high courts, district courts, and taluka courts into one easy-to-track system. This should make following cases simpler and boost transparency.
Meanwhile, Su Sahay, built with help from NIC and the Supreme Court Registry, is an AI chatbot designed to guide people through Supreme Court services without all the confusion.
The CJI believes these moves will help everyone involved get things done faster and more efficiently.