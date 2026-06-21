Childhood adversity may increase mitochondrial activity and raise health risks
Technology
Turns out, tough childhood experiences can actually change how your cells make energy.
A new study found that people who went through adversity as kids have more active mitochondria, the "powerhouses" of cells, which might raise health risks later in life.
Threat and deprivation alter mitochondria differently
Researchers looked at more than 140 adults and found that "threat" (like scary or dangerous situations) made cells produce less energy but left them better prepared for stress.
"Deprivation" (missing basic needs or support) led to inefficient energy production and cell problems.
First author Shiloh Cleveland hopes understanding these changes will help create early interventions so people can stay healthier long-term.