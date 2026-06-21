Childhood adversity may increase mitochondrial activity and raise health risks

Threat and deprivation alter mitochondria differently

Researchers looked at more than 140 adults and found that "threat" (like scary or dangerous situations) made cells produce less energy but left them better prepared for stress.

"Deprivation" (missing basic needs or support) led to inefficient energy production and cell problems.

First author Shiloh Cleveland hopes understanding these changes will help create early interventions so people can stay healthier long-term.