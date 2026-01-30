Online group 'Com' targeting vulnerable children for abuse and harm

The Molly Rose Foundation (MRF), a leading UK-based charity, has issued a dire warning about an online hacking community called the "Com." The group is said to be targeting vulnerable children for sexual abuse, self-harm, and suicide. The MRF's warning comes after a report by Resolver, an online risk consultancy that partnered with the charity to investigate this global threat.

Urgent response Urgent threat to children online Andy Burrows, MRF's chief executive, described the threat from Com networks as "the most chilling and urgent threat to children online today." He stressed that it requires a swift and comprehensive response from governments, regulators, law enforcement agencies, and tech companies. The report revealed that members of this community are usually teenagers or young adults in their early 20s from different countries including the US and Europe.

Exploitation tactics 'Com' networks exploit children's vulnerabilities for grooming The report highlights that Com members often exploit children's vulnerabilities to groom them on gaming and messaging platforms. This can lead to horrific consequences such as self-harm, livestreamed abuse, or even suicide. The community is characterized by a mix of internet cultures and behaviors with no formal recruitment process. They are known to congregate on platforms like Discord and Telegram where they share interests in online violence, illegal sexual content, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and memes.

Targeting tactics Com networks target vulnerable individuals through fake support groups The Com networks specifically target online communities related to self-harm and eating disorders to find potential victims. They have even set up fake support groups for this purpose. Victims are approached on gaming platforms, livestreams, direct messaging apps, and social networks. The report also highlights that female victims are often targeted for sexual violence while male victims face psychological harm and encouragement toward suicide.

Law enforcement response UK and US law enforcement agencies have issued warnings The UK and US law enforcement agencies have already issued public warnings about the Com networks. The report states that the threats posed by these groups range from child sexual exploitation and abuse to extortion, self-harm, and severe harassment. Most members of this community are aged between 11-25 years who feel socially excluded and seek a sense of community.