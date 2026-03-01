China accelerates Moon mission to match NASA's lunar return
Technology
China is moving quickly to send people to the Moon by 2030, making big progress with its rockets and spacecraft.
Recent successful tests of the Long March-10 rocket and Mengzhou crewed spacecraft are key steps forward.
This push comes as NASA's Artemis program also races toward a lunar landing, aiming for 2028.
China's ambitious space agenda for 2026
Alongside its Moon mission, China has more space action lined up for 2026—including new missions to its Tiangong Space Station and work on reusable rocket tech.
All these moves show China is serious about being a major player in space exploration.