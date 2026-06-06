World's 1st superfast memory for quantum computers is here

Memory speed

Traditional bits v/s quantum qubits

The development of QRAM is a major step forward in quantum computing. Traditional computers use bits to process data, which can only be in states 0 or 1. Quantum computers, on the other hand, use qubits that can exist in a "superposition" state: representing both 0 and 1 at the same time. This unique property of qubits allows quantum computers to perform certain tasks exponentially faster than traditional supercomputers.