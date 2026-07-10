China achieves world's 1st net-based rocket stage recovery today
Technology
China has made history by catching the first stage of its Long March 10B rocket after launch, using a giant net.
This happened early today, July 10, 2026, marking the world's first net-based rocket stage recovery.
The mission also delivered a satellite to orbit, and is part of China's push for reusable rockets to make space launches cheaper.
CASC will reuse stage by year-end
China's state-owned aerospace contractor, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), says it will reuse this recovered rocket stage by the end of the year.
The Long March 10B can haul up to 16 tons into low Earth orbit using fuels like kerosene and liquid methane.
It is all about making future launches smarter and more sustainable.