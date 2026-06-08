China approves 1st commercial brain chip NEO for paralysis patients

NEO less invasive than Neuralink

NEO is less invasive than Elon Musk's Neuralink: it places sensors between the skull and the brain against the dura mater instead of going deep inside.

This smart design may be one reason it got approved faster; NEO was tested on 36 patients, while Neuralink only reached nine so far.

Experts are excited but warn that privacy and data security need serious attention as these devices evolve.