China approves 1st commercial brain chip NEO for paralysis patients
Technology
China just made history by approving for commercial sale the first-ever brain chip, called NEO.
Created by Tsinghua University and Neuracle Technology, this device helps people with paralysis or spinal cord injuries turn their thoughts into digital actions.
It's expected to enter mass production in China's state-run healthcare system.
NEO less invasive than Neuralink
NEO is less invasive than Elon Musk's Neuralink: it places sensors between the skull and the brain against the dura mater instead of going deep inside.
This smart design may be one reason it got approved faster; NEO was tested on 36 patients, while Neuralink only reached nine so far.
Experts are excited but warn that privacy and data security need serious attention as these devices evolve.